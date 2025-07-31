eHealth Inc (EHTH) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. eHealth Inc’s current trading price is -70.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -6.43%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.58 and $11.36 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.84 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.4 million over the last three months.

eHealth Inc (EHTH) stock is currently valued at $3.35. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $12.0 after opening at $3.35. The stock briefly dropped to $7.0 before ultimately closing at $3.63.

eHealth Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

eHealth Inc (EHTH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -42.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 101.60M and boasts a workforce of 1773 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.19, with a change in price of -4.94. Similarly, eHealth Inc recorded 328,451 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -59.59%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EHTH stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

EHTH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, eHealth Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.41%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 2.02%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.75% and 17.58%, respectively.

EHTH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -37.50%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -65.99%. The price of EHTH decreased -22.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.04%.