EchoStar Corp (SATS) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. EchoStar Corp’s current trading price is -0.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 121.91%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $14.79 and $33.03. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.15 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 3.77 million over the last 3 months.

At present, EchoStar Corp (SATS) has a stock price of $32.82. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $99.0 after an opening price of $32.82. The day’s lowest price was $25.0, and it closed at $29.51.

EchoStar Corp saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

EchoStar Corp (SATS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 44.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.43B and boasts a workforce of 13700 employees.

EchoStar Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating EchoStar Corp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SATS stands at 1.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.43.

SATS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, EchoStar Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 11.76%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 19.35%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 22.94% and 30.82% respectively.

SATS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 61.60%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 20.62%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SATS has fallen by 18.48%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.84%.