Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR’s Shares Reel: 197.91% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 17.18M Market Cap

The market performance of Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR’s stock has been harmonious in recent times.

52-week price history of ELWS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -34.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 447.12%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.04 and $8.68. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.48 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.11 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (ELWS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 197.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.18M and boasts a workforce of 15 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.17, with a change in price of +2.78. Similarly, Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR recorded 708,088 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +134.95%.

Examining ELWS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ELWS stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

ELWS Stock Stochastic Average

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 85.56%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 83.44%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.92% and 71.72%, respectively.

ELWS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 158.64%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 53.58%. The price of ELWS fallen by 199.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 156.31%.