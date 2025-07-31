DXCM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 1.14: What It Means for Dexcom Inc’s Future

The stock of Dexcom Inc (DXCM) is currently priced at $89.06. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $112.0 after opening at $89.06. The day’s lowest price was $83.0 before the stock closed at $89.35.

The market performance of Dexcom Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times.

52-week price history of DXCM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Dexcom Inc’s current trading price is -4.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $57.52 to $93.25. In the Healthcare sector, the Dexcom Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 4.46 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.48 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Dexcom Inc (DXCM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.92B and boasts a workforce of 10300 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Dexcom Inc

As of right now, 19 analysts are rating Dexcom Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 78.71, with a change in price of +9.55. Similarly, Dexcom Inc recorded 3,896,159 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.01%.

Examining DXCM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DXCM stands at 1.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

DXCM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Dexcom Inc over the last 50 days is 92.44%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 87.70%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.12% and 93.82%, respectively.

DXCM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 39.16% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.80%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DXCM has fallen by 2.03%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.04%.