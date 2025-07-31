Designer Brands Inc Inc. (DBI) Price Performance: Is It Undervalued or Overvalued?

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -63.39% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -46.25%. The price of DBI fallen by 20.59% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -15.34%.

Designer Brands Inc (DBI) has a current stock price of $2.87. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $4.0 after opening at $2.87. The stock’s low for the day was $3.0, and it eventually closed at $3.1.

Designer Brands Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance.

52-week price history of DBI Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Designer Brands Inc’s current trading price is -66.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.95%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.17 and $8.45. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.01 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.57 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Designer Brands Inc (DBI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 140.13M and boasts a workforce of 14000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.15, with a change in price of -1.23. Similarly, Designer Brands Inc recorded 1,681,779 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.00%.

DBI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DBI stands at 5.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.48.

DBI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Designer Brands Inc over the last 50 days is at 38.29%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 28.25%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 60.22% and 74.73%, respectively.