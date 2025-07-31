Dave Inc (DAVE) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Dave Inc’s current trading price is -16.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 735.67%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $28.74 and $286.45 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.61 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.56 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Dave Inc (DAVE) currently stands at $240.2. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $320.0 after starting at $240.2. The stock’s lowest price was $177.0 before closing at $220.23.

Dave Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dave Inc (DAVE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 152.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.20B and boasts a workforce of 274 employees.

Dave Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Dave Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 160.04, with a change in price of +156.99. Similarly, Dave Inc recorded 502,563 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +188.67%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DAVE stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.38.

DAVE Stock Stochastic Average

Dave Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 56.55%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 55.40%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 40.27% and 32.73%, respectively.

DAVE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 568.15%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 157.45%. The price of DAVE leaped by -10.51% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.81%.