logo

Dave Inc (DAVE) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Dave Inc’s current trading price is -16.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 735.67%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $28.74 and $286.45 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.61 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.56 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Dave Inc (DAVE) currently stands at $240.2. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $320.0 after starting at $240.2. The stock’s lowest price was $177.0 before closing at $220.23.

Dave Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dave Inc (DAVE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 152.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.20B and boasts a workforce of 274 employees.

Dave Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Dave Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 160.04, with a change in price of +156.99. Similarly, Dave Inc recorded 502,563 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +188.67%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DAVE stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.38.

DAVE Stock Stochastic Average

Dave Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 56.55%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 55.40%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 40.27% and 32.73%, respectively.

DAVE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 568.15%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 157.45%. The price of DAVE leaped by -10.51% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.81%.

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.