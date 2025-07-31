D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. D.R. Horton Inc’s current trading price is -28.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.76%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $110.44 and $199.85 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.27 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.77 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) is $143.31. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $187.0 after an opening price of $143.31. The stock briefly fell to $110.0 before ending the session at $147.35.

D.R. Horton Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.72B and boasts a workforce of 14766 employees.

D.R. Horton Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating D.R. Horton Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 127.33, with a change in price of +9.35. Similarly, D.R. Horton Inc recorded 3,804,583 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.98%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DHI stands at 0.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

DHI Stock Stochastic Average

D.R. Horton Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 72.81%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 56.62%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 66.74% and 68.32%, respectively.

DHI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -19.01% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -0.44%. The price of DHI fallen by 11.16% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.28%.