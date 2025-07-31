CVR Energy Inc (CVI Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

The stock price for CVR Energy Inc (CVI) currently stands at $26.65. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $30.0 after starting at $26.71. The stock’s lowest price was $19.0 before closing at $28.27.

CVR Energy Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market.

52-week price history of CVI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. CVR Energy Inc’s current trading price is -18.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.46%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $15.10 to $32.67. In the Energy sector, the CVR Energy Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.34 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.0 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

CVR Energy Inc (CVI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 41.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.68B and boasts a workforce of 1595 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for CVR Energy Inc

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating CVR Energy Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.27, with a change in price of +8.44. Similarly, CVR Energy Inc recorded 1,027,392 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +46.73%.

Examining CVI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CVI stands at 3.99. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.99.

CVI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, CVR Energy Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 42.17%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 25.75%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 30.45% and 32.71% respectively.

CVI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -1.02%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 35.46%. The price of CVI leaped by -4.40% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.44%.