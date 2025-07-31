COTY’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -49.65%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -32.20%. The price of COTY increased 7.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.96%.

Coty Inc (COTY) stock is currently valued at $4.99. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $12.0 after opening at $4.99. The stock briefly dropped to $4.0 before ultimately closing at $5.09.

Coty Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance.

52-week price history of COTY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Coty Inc’s current trading price is -51.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$4.46 and $10.30. The Coty Inc’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 4.59 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 8.52 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Coty Inc (COTY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.35B and boasts a workforce of 11791 employees.

Coty Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Coty Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.07, with a change in price of -0.77. Similarly, Coty Inc recorded 7,988,883 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.37%.

COTY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COTY stands at 1.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.19.

COTY Stock Stochastic Average

Coty Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 55.13%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 39.29%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 59.95% and 65.76%, respectively.