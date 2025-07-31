logo

COTY’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

SLGG

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -49.65%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -32.20%. The price of COTY increased 7.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.96%.

Coty Inc (COTY) stock is currently valued at $4.99. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $12.0 after opening at $4.99. The stock briefly dropped to $4.0 before ultimately closing at $5.09.

Coty Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance.

52-week price history of COTY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Coty Inc’s current trading price is -51.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$4.46 and $10.30. The Coty Inc’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 4.59 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 8.52 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Coty Inc (COTY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.35B and boasts a workforce of 11791 employees.

Coty Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Coty Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.07, with a change in price of -0.77. Similarly, Coty Inc recorded 7,988,883 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.37%.

COTY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COTY stands at 1.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.19.

COTY Stock Stochastic Average

Coty Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 55.13%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 39.29%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 59.95% and 65.76%, respectively.

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.