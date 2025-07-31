Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a -2.92% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

The present stock price for Alkermes plc (ALKS) is $27.93. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $54.0 after an opening price of $27.93. The stock briefly fell to $30.0 before ending the session at $27.0.

The market performance of Alkermes plc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times.

52-week price history of ALKS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Alkermes plc’s current trading price is -23.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.27%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $25.56 to $36.45. In the Healthcare sector, the Alkermes plc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 5.15 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.81 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Alkermes plc (ALKS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.61B and boasts a workforce of 1800 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Alkermes plc

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Alkermes plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.21, with a change in price of -6.72. Similarly, Alkermes plc recorded 1,849,408 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.39%.

Examining ALKS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALKS stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

ALKS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Alkermes plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 33.38%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 42.72%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 23.19% and 12.41% respectively.

ALKS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 0.18% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -10.62%. The price of ALKS leaped by -2.38% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.72%.