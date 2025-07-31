Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a -2.12% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

The current stock price for Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD) is $5.07. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $10.0 after opening at $5.07. It dipped to a low of $8.9 before ultimately closing at $5.8.

The market performance of Quad/Graphics Inc has been somewhat unstable.

52-week price history of QUAD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Quad/Graphics Inc’s current trading price is -44.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $4.06 and $9.12. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.91 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.28 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 256.60M and boasts a workforce of 12200 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Quad/Graphics Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Quad/Graphics Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.48, with a change in price of -0.69. Similarly, Quad/Graphics Inc recorded 271,986 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.98%.

QUAD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QUAD stands at 6.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.50.

QUAD Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Quad/Graphics Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 5.50%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 6.59%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 60.26% and 80.10%, respectively.

QUAD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -13.48% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -28.69%. Over the past 30 days, the price of QUAD has leaped by -10.27%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.98%.