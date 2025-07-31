Colgate-Palmolive Co Inc. (CL) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -13.67%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.52%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CL has leaped by -5.61%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.37%.

At present, Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) has a stock price of $85.8. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $108.0 after an opening price of $85.8. The day’s lowest price was $85.0, and it closed at $86.86.

Colgate-Palmolive Co experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market.

52-week price history of CL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Colgate-Palmolive Co’s current trading price is -21.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.56%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$85.32 and $109.30. The Colgate-Palmolive Co’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 4.63 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.84 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 69.53B and boasts a workforce of 34000 employees.

Colgate-Palmolive Co: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Colgate-Palmolive Co as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 90.96, with a change in price of -7.49. Similarly, Colgate-Palmolive Co recorded 5,379,188 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.03%.

CL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CL stands at 22.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 18.10.

CL Stock Stochastic Average

Colgate-Palmolive Co’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 2.72%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.72%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 3.42% and 9.07%, respectively.