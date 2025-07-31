Cloudflare Inc (NET) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Cloudflare Inc’s current trading price is 2.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 200.14%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $69.26 and $203.08. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.09 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.42 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Cloudflare Inc (NET) is currently priced at $207.88. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $240.0 after opening at $208.9. The day’s lowest price was $70.0 before the stock closed at $200.85.

Cloudflare Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cloudflare Inc (NET) has experienced a quarterly rise of 72.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 72.05B and boasts a workforce of 4263 employees.

Cloudflare Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Cloudflare Inc as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 151.21, with a change in price of +82.74. Similarly, Cloudflare Inc recorded 3,529,076 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +65.27%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NET stands at 1.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.00.

NET Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Cloudflare Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 98.19%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.86%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 91.83% and 89.64% respectively.

NET Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 168.68% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 52.36%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NET has fallen by 12.40%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.51%.