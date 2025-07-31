Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -38.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.10%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.81 and $1.77. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Communication Services reached around 4.44 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.85 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) is $1.08. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.6 after opening at $1.08. The stock touched a low of $1.1 before closing at $1.12.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 536.45M and boasts a workforce of 4100 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

CCO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 96.79%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 90.28%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.72% and 85.77%, respectively.

CCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -34.55%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -23.94%. The price of CCO leaped by -7.69% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.24%.