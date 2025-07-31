Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Cinemark Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -24.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.47%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $22.62 and $36.28 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.34 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 4.08 million over the last three months.

At present, Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) has a stock price of $27.25. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $37.0 after an opening price of $27.25. The day’s lowest price was $22.0, and it closed at $27.67.

The market performance of Cinemark Holdings Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.13B and boasts a workforce of 29200 employees.

Cinemark Holdings Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Cinemark Holdings Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.22, with a change in price of +3.51. Similarly, Cinemark Holdings Inc recorded 4,114,342 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.79%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNK stands at 9.92. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.94.

CNK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cinemark Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 2.17%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 3.75%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.78% and 12.35%, respectively.

CNK Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 23.92%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.48%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CNK has leaped by -9.71%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.42%.