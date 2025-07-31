Cimpress plc (CMPR) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Cimpress plc’s current trading price is -46.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.31%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $35.21 and $104.92. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.73 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.26 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Cimpress plc (CMPR) is $55.74. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $74.0 after opening at $55.74. The stock touched a low of $65.0 before closing at $49.72.

Cimpress plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Cimpress plc (CMPR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.39B and boasts a workforce of 16000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Cimpress plc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Cimpress plc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 44.61, with a change in price of +11.61. Similarly, Cimpress plc recorded 248,863 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.31%.

CMPR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cimpress plc over the last 50 days is at 85.27%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 85.09%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 86.07% and 81.80%, respectively.

CMPR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -38.60%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -23.49%. The price of CMPR fallen by 18.60% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.24%.