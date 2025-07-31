logo

Chemours Company (CC) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Chemours Company’s current trading price is -48.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.46%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $9.13 and $24.46. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.27 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.37 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Chemours Company (CC) is $12.55. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $18.0 after an opening price of $12.55. The stock briefly fell to $11.0 before ending the session at $13.59.

Chemours Company experienced a rather shaky stock market performance.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Chemours Company (CC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.88B and boasts a workforce of 6000 employees.

Chemours Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Chemours Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CC stands at 7.57. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.39.

CC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Chemours Company over the last 50 days is 66.01%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 47.52%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 54.49% and 62.83%, respectively.

CC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -48.40% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -33.10%. The price of CC fallen by 9.61% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -14.16%.

