Charting the Course: Workday Inc’s WDAY Stock Prospects

Workday Inc (WDAY) currently has a stock price of $232.98. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $340.0 after opening at $233.75. The lowest recorded price for the day was $235.0 before it closed at $237.68.

The stock market performance of Workday Inc has been fairly unsteady.

52-week price history of WDAY Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Workday Inc’s current trading price is -20.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.60%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $199.81 and $294.00. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.48 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.19 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Workday Inc (WDAY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 62.21B and boasts a workforce of 20400 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Workday Inc

As of right now, 21 analysts are rating Workday Inc as a BUY, 9 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

WDAY Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WDAY stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

WDAY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Workday Inc over the last 50 days is at 7.62%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 9.08%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 5.41% and 6.20%, respectively.

WDAY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 2.58%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.22%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WDAY has leaped by -2.61%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.78%.