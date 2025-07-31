Charting the Course: Corteva Inc’s CTVA Stock Prospects

Corteva Inc (CTVA) currently has a stock price of $71.98. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $92.0 after opening at $71.98. The lowest recorded price for the day was $60.0 before it closed at $72.88.

The stock market performance of Corteva Inc has been very steady.

52-week price history of CTVA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Corteva Inc’s current trading price is -7.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.10%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $50.30 and $77.41. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.98 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.92 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Corteva Inc (CTVA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 49.10B and boasts a workforce of 22000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Corteva Inc

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Corteva Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 67.26, with a change in price of +11.12. Similarly, Corteva Inc recorded 3,810,203 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.27%.

CTVA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CTVA stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.07.

CTVA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Corteva Inc over the last 50 days is at 42.72%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 4.74%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 11.76% and 17.70%, respectively.

CTVA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 29.95%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 11.98%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CTVA has leaped by -3.42%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.60%.