CCI’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Crown Castle Inc’s Performance

Crown Castle Inc (CCI) stock is currently valued at $106.97. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $127.0 after opening at $106.97. The stock briefly dropped to $107.0 before ultimately closing at $109.33.

Crown Castle Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times.

52-week price history of CCI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Crown Castle Inc’s current trading price is -11.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $84.20 to $120.92. In the Real Estate sector, the Crown Castle Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 4.17 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.11 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Crown Castle Inc (CCI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 46.53B and boasts a workforce of 3900 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Crown Castle Inc

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Crown Castle Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 102.21, with a change in price of +11.79. Similarly, Crown Castle Inc recorded 3,455,001 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.39%.

CCI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Crown Castle Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 50.81%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 41.40%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 52.08% and 62.84% respectively.

CCI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -0.51%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 19.19%. The price of CCI increased 4.13% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.52%.