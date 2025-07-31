Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s current trading price is -13.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.87%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $66.49 and $87.72. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 4.54 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.89 million over the last three months.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) current stock price is $75.71. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $94.01 after opening at $75.71. The stock’s lowest point was $70.97 before it closed at $76.19.

The stock market performance of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has been very steady.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 70.45B and boasts a workforce of 20144 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 76.80, with a change in price of -2.68. Similarly, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited recorded 3,318,606 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.42%.

How CP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CP stands at 0.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.44.

CP Stock Stochastic Average

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 3.03%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 3.03%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 3.94% and 5.98%, respectively.

CP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -7.97%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -4.41%. The price of CP decreased -4.49% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.08%.