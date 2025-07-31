Can Compass Pathways Plc ADR Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

At present, Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) has a stock price of $3.94. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $45.0 after an opening price of $3.94. The day’s lowest price was $6.0, and it closed at $4.29.

52-week price history of CMPS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s current trading price is -53.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 75.11%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.25 and $8.54. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.02 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.64 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 365.83M and boasts a workforce of 166 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Compass Pathways Plc ADR

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Compass Pathways Plc ADR as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.70, with a change in price of -0.08. Similarly, Compass Pathways Plc ADR recorded 2,052,018 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.99%.

Examining CMPS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CMPS stands at 0.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

CMPS Stock Stochastic Average

Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 58.28%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 52.73%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.59% and 79.02%, respectively.

CMPS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -50.93%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of 0.00%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CMPS has fallen by 40.71%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.72%.