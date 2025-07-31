Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Brandywine Realty Trust’s current trading price is -38.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $3.41 and $6.54. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.82 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.26 million observed over the last three months.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has a current stock price of $4.0. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $6.0 after opening at $4.0. The stock’s low for the day was $3.5, and it eventually closed at $4.03.

The stock market performance of Brandywine Realty Trust has been fairly unsteady.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 696.85M and boasts a workforce of 291 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Brandywine Realty Trust as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.23, with a change in price of -0.64. Similarly, Brandywine Realty Trust recorded 2,414,966 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.79%.

How BDN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BDN stands at 2.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.66.

BDN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Brandywine Realty Trust over the past 50 days is 4.55%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 7.32%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 6.23% and 10.46%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BDN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -21.10% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -25.23%. The price of BDN leaped by -6.76% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -7.62%.