Bilibili Inc ADR: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 7.28B Market Cap

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) current stock price is $22.28. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $36.94 after opening at $22.28. The stock’s lowest point was $19.91 before it closed at $22.44.

The market performance of Bilibili Inc ADR has been somewhat stable.

52-week price history of BILI Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Bilibili Inc ADR’s current trading price is -29.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 75.16%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $12.72 and $31.77. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.89 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.52 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.28B and boasts a workforce of 8088 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Bilibili Inc ADR

As of right now, 20 analysts are rating Bilibili Inc ADR as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.79, with a change in price of unch. Similarly, Bilibili Inc ADR recorded 4,126,757 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of unch.

BILI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BILI stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.23.

BILI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Bilibili Inc ADR over the last 50 days is at 57.18%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 33.14%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 37.75% and 45.50%, respectively.

BILI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 49.13%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 28.49%. The price of BILI increased 3.87% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.06%.