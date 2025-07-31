Beta Bionics Inc: -31.59% Growth from 52-Week Low, Yet Analysts Divided

The present stock price for Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX) is $16.76. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $30.0 after an opening price of $16.76. The stock briefly fell to $17.0 before ending the session at $14.66.

Beta Bionics Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance.

52-week price history of BBNX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Beta Bionics Inc’s current trading price is -31.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 88.53%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $8.89 and $24.50. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.05 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.49 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 52.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 726.65M and boasts a workforce of 291 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Beta Bionics Inc

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Beta Bionics Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.17, with a change in price of -1.05. Similarly, Beta Bionics Inc recorded 548,648 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.90%.

Examining BBNX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BBNX stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

BBNX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Beta Bionics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 56.32%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.56%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 74.32% and 68.50%, respectively.

BBNX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag.