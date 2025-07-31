Behind Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

The present stock price for Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) is $1.01. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $7.75 after an opening price of $1.01. The stock briefly fell to $2.0 before ending the session at $1.08.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance.

52-week price history of LUCD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s current trading price is -43.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.26%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.72 to $1.80. In the Healthcare sector, the Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.38 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.22 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 109.28M and boasts a workforce of 72 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Inc

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Lucid Diagnostics Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2773, with a change in price of -0.3800. Similarly, Lucid Diagnostics Inc recorded 1,210,204 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.34%.

LUCD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 1.71%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 5.29%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 27.31% and 38.08% respectively.

LUCD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 17.44% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 12.32%. The price of LUCD leaped by -12.17% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -9.82%.