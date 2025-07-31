Behind Leonardo DRS Inc’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

The present stock price for Leonardo DRS Inc (DRS) is $43.24. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $53.0 after an opening price of $43.24. The stock briefly fell to $43.0 before ending the session at $48.2.

Leonardo DRS Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance.

52-week price history of DRS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Leonardo DRS Inc’s current trading price is -12.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 90.23%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $22.73 to $49.31. In the Industrials sector, the Leonardo DRS Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.13 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.3 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Leonardo DRS Inc (DRS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.50B and boasts a workforce of 7000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Leonardo DRS Inc

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Leonardo DRS Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 40.35, with a change in price of +13.40. Similarly, Leonardo DRS Inc recorded 1,178,818 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +44.91%.

Examining DRS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DRS stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

DRS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Leonardo DRS Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 33.95%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.78%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 52.85% and 70.74% respectively.

DRS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 53.50% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 23.05%. The price of DRS leaped by -6.97% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -9.03%.