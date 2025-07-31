BCRX’s Stock Market Adventure: 7.91% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 7.91%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 1.18%. The price of BCRX decreased -9.83% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.09%.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) current stock price is $8.11. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $30.0 after opening at $8.14. The stock’s lowest point was $11.0 before it closed at $8.22.

The market performance of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc has been somewhat stable.

52-week price history of BCRX Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -28.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.91%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $6.01 and $11.31. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.54 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 4.5 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.70B and boasts a workforce of 580 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.91, with a change in price of +0.42. Similarly, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc recorded 4,055,486 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.53%.

BCRX Stock Stochastic Average

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 2.89%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 7.85%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 10.06% and 8.44%, respectively.