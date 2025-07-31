logo

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Bausch Health Companies Inc’s current trading price is -39.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.18%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.25 and $9.85 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.84 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.98 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) is $5.91. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $10.0 after an opening price of $5.86. The stock briefly fell to $5.0 before ending the session at $6.39.

Bausch Health Companies Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.19B and boasts a workforce of 20700 employees.

Bausch Health Companies Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Bausch Health Companies Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.75, with a change in price of -1.20. Similarly, Bausch Health Companies Inc recorded 2,146,892 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.85%.

BHC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Bausch Health Companies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 54.34%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 24.56%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 33.06% and 46.40%, respectively.

BHC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -0.59% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -20.82%. The price of BHC leaped by -12.89% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -12.76%.

