Bath & Body Works Inc’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) currently has a stock price of $30.05. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $61.0 after opening at $30.05. The lowest recorded price for the day was $30.0 before it closed at $30.94.

The market performance of Bath & Body Works Inc has been somewhat unstable.

52-week price history of BBWI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Bath & Body Works Inc’s current trading price is -28.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.49%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $24.94 and $41.87. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.84 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.08 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.36B and boasts a workforce of 59210 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Bath & Body Works Inc

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Bath & Body Works Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.10, with a change in price of -4.15. Similarly, Bath & Body Works Inc recorded 5,686,285 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.13%.

BBWI Stock Stochastic Average

Bath & Body Works Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 54.65%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 6.23%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 22.19% and 34.61%, respectively.

BBWI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -12.06%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -21.38%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BBWI has fallen by 0.30%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.97%.