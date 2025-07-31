Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -11.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 82.58%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.20 and $10.67. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.8 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.55 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) has a stock price of $9.48. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $17.0 after an opening price of $9.44. The day’s lowest price was $8.0, and it closed at $9.05.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.28B and boasts a workforce of 130 employees.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.19, with a change in price of +1.28. Similarly, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc recorded 1,457,088 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.64%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AUPH stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

AUPH Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc over the last 50 days is 84.09%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 83.60%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.03% and 80.20%, respectively.

AUPH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 66.99%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 16.52%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AUPH has fallen by 26.80%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.58%.