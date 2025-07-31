Atricure Inc: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -18.51% from 52-Week Low

The stock price for Atricure Inc (ATRC) currently stands at $35.13. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $60.0 after starting at $35.13. The stock’s lowest price was $40.0 before closing at $31.73.

Atricure Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance.

52-week price history of ATRC Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Atricure Inc’s current trading price is -18.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 73.91%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $20.20 and $43.11. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.85 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.55 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Atricure Inc (ATRC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.74B and boasts a workforce of 1300 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Atricure Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Atricure Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.44, with a change in price of -1.12. Similarly, Atricure Inc recorded 588,713 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.09%.

Examining ATRC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ATRC stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

ATRC Stock Stochastic Average

Atricure Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 67.43%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 67.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 74.40% and 69.47%, respectively.

ATRC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 58.96%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -16.56%. The price of ATRC fallen by 7.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.98%.