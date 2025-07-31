AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. AtlasClear Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -99.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -9.68%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.17 and $27.00. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.29 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 3.77 million observed over the last three months.

AtlasClear Holdings Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -60.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.35M.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4243, with a change in price of -1.4298. Similarly, AtlasClear Holdings Inc recorded 2,917,887 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -90.49%.

ATCH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of AtlasClear Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is at 5.43%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 8.67%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 11.12% and 16.41%, respectively.

ATCH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -99.47% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -97.04%. The price of ATCH leaped by -21.77% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -16.92%.