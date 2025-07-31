ATI Inc (ATI) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. ATI Inc’s current trading price is -19.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 96.48%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $39.23 and $96.20. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.43 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.95 million observed over the last three months.

ATI Inc (ATI) currently has a stock price of $77.08. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $115.0 after opening at $77.4. The lowest recorded price for the day was $75.0 before it closed at $94.24.

ATI Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

ATI Inc (ATI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 41.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.87B and boasts a workforce of 7700 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for ATI Inc

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating ATI Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How ATI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ATI stands at 1.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.91.

ATI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of ATI Inc over the past 50 days is 75.50%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 63.79%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 65.36% and 66.96%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ATI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 18.84%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 28.00%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ATI has leaped by -8.12%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -17.36%.