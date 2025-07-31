ArcelorMittal (MT) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. ArcelorMittal’s current trading price is -9.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.39%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $20.52 and $34.90. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 1.98 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.45 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of ArcelorMittal (MT) is $31.68. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $36.0 after opening at $31.57. The stock touched a low of $30.0 before closing at $32.46.

ArcelorMittal’s stock has had a calm market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

ArcelorMittal (MT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.35B and boasts a workforce of 125416 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for ArcelorMittal

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating ArcelorMittal as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How MT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MT stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

MT Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for ArcelorMittal over the last 50 days is presently at 99.30%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.84%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.50% and 81.40%, respectively.

MT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 40.18%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 28.26%. The price of MT fallen by 1.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.69%.