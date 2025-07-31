ARCB’s Stock Market Labyrinth: Navigating 2025’s Gains and Declines

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -40.35%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -27.10%. The price of ARCB leaped by -6.93% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.95%.

The stock price for ArcBest Corp (ARCB) currently stands at $71.67. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $140.0 after starting at $71.67. The stock’s lowest price was $72.0 before closing at $82.0.

ArcBest Corp saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance.

52-week price history of ARCB Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. ArcBest Corp’s current trading price is -44.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.86%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$55.19 and $129.83. The ArcBest Corp’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 1.51 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.39 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ArcBest Corp (ARCB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.64B and boasts a workforce of 14000 employees.

ArcBest Corp: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating ArcBest Corp as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 69.91, with a change in price of -4.58. Similarly, ArcBest Corp recorded 409,779 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.01%.

ARCB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARCB stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

ARCB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ArcBest Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 41.95%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 16.88%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.81% and 69.12%, respectively.