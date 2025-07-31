Aptiv PLC (APTV) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Aptiv PLC’s current trading price is -17.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.30%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $47.19 and $80.95. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.6 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.28 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Aptiv PLC (APTV) has a stock price of $66.68. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $95.0 after an opening price of $66.68. The day’s lowest price was $55.0, and it closed at $68.24.

Aptiv PLC experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Aptiv PLC (APTV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.52B and boasts a workforce of 141000 employees.

Aptiv PLC: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Aptiv PLC as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APTV stands at 0.94. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.90.

APTV Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Aptiv PLC over the last 50 days is 96.79%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 90.28%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.72% and 85.77%, respectively.

APTV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -3.00%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.18%. Over the last 30 days, the price of APTV has leaped by -2.26%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.27%.