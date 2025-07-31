Applovin Corp Inc. (APP) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 408.00%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 6.57%. The price of APP increased 15.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.46%.

Applovin Corp (APP) stock is currently valued at $390.4. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $650.0 after opening at $393.71. The stock briefly dropped to $250.0 before ultimately closing at $363.31.

Applovin Corp experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market.

52-week price history of APP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Applovin Corp’s current trading price is -25.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 543.48%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$60.67 and $525.15. The Applovin Corp’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 4.06 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 5.69 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Applovin Corp (APP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 44.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 132.11B and boasts a workforce of 1563 employees.

Applovin Corp: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Applovin Corp as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 325.72, with a change in price of +121.94. Similarly, Applovin Corp recorded 7,071,405 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +45.08%.

APP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APP stands at 6.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 6.10.

APP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Applovin Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 66.45%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.34%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.95% and 77.18%, respectively.