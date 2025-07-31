Antero Midstream Corp (AM) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Antero Midstream Corp’s current trading price is -10.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.64%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $13.12 and $19.08 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.08 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.64 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Antero Midstream Corp (AM) is $17.14. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $19.0 after an opening price of $17.14. The stock briefly fell to $15.0 before ending the session at $16.98.

Antero Midstream Corp saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Antero Midstream Corp (AM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.21B and boasts a workforce of 616 employees.

Antero Midstream Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Antero Midstream Corp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.73, with a change in price of +0.85. Similarly, Antero Midstream Corp recorded 3,149,346 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.22%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AM stands at 1.49. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.49.

AM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Antero Midstream Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 15.98%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 23.42%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 12.38% and 9.19%, respectively.

AM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 18.29% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 8.41%. The price of AM leaped by -9.55% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.12%.