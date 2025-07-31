Annexon Inc Inc. (ANNX) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -58.49%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -36.83%. The price of ANNX increased 7.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.44%.

Annexon Inc (ANNX) stock is currently valued at $2.59. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $14.0 after opening at $2.59. The stock briefly dropped to $9.0 before ultimately closing at $2.38.

Annexon Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market.

52-week price history of ANNX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Annexon Inc’s current trading price is -67.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 101.56%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.28 and $7.85. The Annexon Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.57 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.54 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Annexon Inc (ANNX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 36.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 284.16M and boasts a workforce of 100 employees.

Annexon Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Annexon Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.20, with a change in price of -0.09. Similarly, Annexon Inc recorded 1,719,770 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.36%.

ANNX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ANNX stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

ANNX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Annexon Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 58.73%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 58.73%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 50.53% and 50.62%, respectively.