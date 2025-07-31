Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is SHAK Stock a Safe Harbor?

The present stock price for Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) is $117.23. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $168.0 after an opening price of $116.73. The stock briefly fell to $97.0 before ending the session at $140.91.

Shake Shack Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance.

52-week price history of SHAK Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Shake Shack Inc’s current trading price is -18.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.74%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $72.93 and $144.65. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 5.16 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.33 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.00B and boasts a workforce of 12826 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Shake Shack Inc

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Shake Shack Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 112.04, with a change in price of +24.88. Similarly, Shake Shack Inc recorded 1,413,779 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.91%.

Examining SHAK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHAK stands at 1.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.63.

SHAK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Shake Shack Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 13.62%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 13.62%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 40.52% and 44.77%, respectively.

SHAK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 40.24% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -2.32%. The price of SHAK leaped by -15.28% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -12.33%.