Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is AACG Stock a Safe Harbor?

ATA Creativity Global ADR experienced a rather steady stock market performance.

52-week price history of AACG Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. ATA Creativity Global ADR’s current trading price is 22.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 240.00%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.50 and $1.39. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.51 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 40810.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

ATA Creativity Global ADR (AACG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 80.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 54.33M and boasts a workforce of 599 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9242, with a change in price of +0.6700. Similarly, ATA Creativity Global ADR recorded 39,929 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +65.05%.

Examining AACG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AACG stands at 0.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

AACG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ATA Creativity Global ADR’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 94.99%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.79%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.26% and 69.39%, respectively.

AACG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 160.70% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 102.38%. The price of AACG fallen by 120.72% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 70.00%.