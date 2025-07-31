logo

Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is AACG Stock a Safe Harbor?

ATA Creativity Global ADR experienced a rather steady stock market performance.

52-week price history of AACG Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. ATA Creativity Global ADR’s current trading price is 22.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 240.00%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.50 and $1.39. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.51 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 40810.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

ATA Creativity Global ADR (AACG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 80.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 54.33M and boasts a workforce of 599 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9242, with a change in price of +0.6700. Similarly, ATA Creativity Global ADR recorded 39,929 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +65.05%.

Examining AACG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AACG stands at 0.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

AACG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ATA Creativity Global ADR’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 94.99%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.79%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.26% and 69.39%, respectively.

AACG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 160.70% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 102.38%. The price of AACG fallen by 120.72% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 70.00%.

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.