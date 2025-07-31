Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Tronox Holdings plc Inc. (TROX) Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -68.35% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -49.85%. The price of TROX fallen by 1.38% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -12.14%.

The present stock price for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) is $5.14. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $9.0 after an opening price of $5.14. The stock briefly fell to $3.0 before ending the session at $5.52.

Tronox Holdings plc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

52-week price history of TROX Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Tronox Holdings plc’s current trading price is -68.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.16%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $4.35 and $16.57. The trading volume for the Basic Materials sector company’s shares reached about 4.53 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.04 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 814.49M and boasts a workforce of 6500 employees.

Tronox Holdings plc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Tronox Holdings plc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.76, with a change in price of -2.18. Similarly, Tronox Holdings plc recorded 2,898,183 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.78%.

TROX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TROX stands at 1.85. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.71.

TROX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Tronox Holdings plc over the last 50 days is 29.49%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 5.68%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 46.09% and 65.40%, respectively.