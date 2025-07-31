Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on NiSource Inc Inc. (NI) Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 35.56%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 16.61%. The price of NI fallen by 5.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.87%.

Currently, the stock price of NiSource Inc (NI) is $42.47. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $48.15 after opening at $42.47. The stock touched a low of $36.0 before closing at $42.18.

NiSource Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance.

52-week price history of NI Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. NiSource Inc’s current trading price is 0.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.11%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $30.53 and $42.26. The Utilities sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 4.51 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 4.3 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

NiSource Inc (NI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.99B and boasts a workforce of 7746 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for NiSource Inc

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating NiSource Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.52, with a change in price of +3.88. Similarly, NiSource Inc recorded 4,706,010 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.05%.

NI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NI stands at 1.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.44.

NI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of NiSource Inc over the past 50 days is 90.99%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 90.05%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 86.99% and 87.96%, respectively, over the past 20 days.