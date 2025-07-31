An In-Depth Look at Galectin Therapeutics Inc Inc. (GALT) Price Performance During Market Crashes

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 40.62%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 192.68%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GALT has fallen by 70.62%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 27.66%.

At present, Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT) has a stock price of $3.6. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $6.0 after an opening price of $3.6. The day’s lowest price was $6.0, and it closed at $3.3.

In terms of market performance, Galectin Therapeutics Inc had a fairly even.

52-week price history of GALT Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Galectin Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -7.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 395.84%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.73 and $3.90. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 0.59 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.62 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 188.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 227.85M and boasts a workforce of 15 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.77, with a change in price of +2.00. Similarly, Galectin Therapeutics Inc recorded 478,681 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +125.00%.

GALT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Galectin Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 88.69%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.07%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 92.12% and 86.73% respectively.