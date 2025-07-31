logo

Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Americold Realty Trust Inc’s current trading price is -46.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.47%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $16.00 and $30.45. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.39 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.32 million observed over the last three months.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) currently has a stock price of $16.24. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $31.0 after opening at $16.29. The lowest recorded price for the day was $18.0 before it closed at $16.16.

The market performance of Americold Realty Trust Inc has been somewhat unstable.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.62B and boasts a workforce of 13755 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Inc

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Americold Realty Trust Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.32, with a change in price of -6.48. Similarly, Americold Realty Trust Inc recorded 2,968,453 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.55%.

How COLD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COLD stands at 1.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.06.

COLD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Americold Realty Trust Inc over the last 50 days is at 10.09%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 19.03%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.71% and 31.56%, respectively.

COLD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -44.91%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -25.66%. Over the last 30 days, the price of COLD has leaped by -2.49%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.84%.

