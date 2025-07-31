American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc Inc. (AXL) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -38.70% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -24.05%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AXL has fallen by 8.33%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.53%.

The current stock price for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) is $4.42. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $7.5 after opening at $4.42. It dipped to a low of $4.5 before ultimately closing at $4.64.

In terms of market performance, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in.

52-week price history of AXL Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -42.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.33%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.00 and $7.65. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 4.18 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.23 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 524.48M and boasts a workforce of 19000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.23, with a change in price of -0.37. Similarly, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc recorded 3,019,216 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.72%.

AXL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AXL stands at 4.58. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.52.

AXL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc over the past 50 days is 47.06%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 23.94%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 61.90% and 80.44%, respectively, over the past 20 days.