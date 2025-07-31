AMAT’s Stock Dilemma: Applied Materials Inc’s Market Performance and Outlook

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) has a current stock price of $189.39. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $250.0 after opening at $189.39. The stock’s low for the day was $152.0, and it eventually closed at $188.41.

In terms of market performance, Applied Materials Inc had a somewhat regular.

52-week price history of AMAT Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Applied Materials Inc’s current trading price is -12.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.06%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $123.74 and $215.70. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.93 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 6.89 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 151.99B and boasts a workforce of 35700 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Applied Materials Inc

As of right now, 21 analysts are rating Applied Materials Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 164.23, with a change in price of +37.85. Similarly, Applied Materials Inc recorded 7,396,775 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.98%.

AMAT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMAT stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.31.

AMAT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Applied Materials Inc over the past 50 days is 75.40%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 39.84%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 41.12% and 37.37%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AMAT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -8.27% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 9.57%. The price of AMAT fallen by 3.45% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.27%.