ALGM’s Market Whiplash: 34.69% YTD Rise, -7.01% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 34.69% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 40.00%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ALGM has leaped by -7.01%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.35%.

The stock of Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) is currently priced at $31.99. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $45.0 after opening at $31.71. The day’s lowest price was $23.0 before the stock closed at $33.87.

Allegro Microsystems Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market.

52-week price history of ALGM Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Allegro Microsystems Inc’s current trading price is -16.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 95.30%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $16.38 and $38.45. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 1.57 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.41 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 67.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.92B and boasts a workforce of 4060 employees.

Allegro Microsystems Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Allegro Microsystems Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.42, with a change in price of +3.65. Similarly, Allegro Microsystems Inc recorded 2,786,493 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.15%.

ALGM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALGM stands at 0.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

ALGM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Allegro Microsystems Inc over the last 50 days is 47.62%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 9.33%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 18.90% and 23.39%, respectively.