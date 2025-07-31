Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Affirm Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -18.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 203.06%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $22.25 and $82.53. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.89 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 6.65 million over the last 3 months.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) stock is currently valued at $67.43. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $90.0 after opening at $67.43. The stock briefly dropped to $56.0 before ultimately closing at $67.96.

Affirm Holdings Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.75B and boasts a workforce of 2006 employees.

Affirm Holdings Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Affirm Holdings Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AFRM stands at 2.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.50.

AFRM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Affirm Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is 42.72%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 4.74%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 11.76% and 17.70%, respectively.

AFRM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 148.82%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 16.98%. The price of AFRM decreased -2.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.73%.